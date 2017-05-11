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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : rug

Bedroom Dresser Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is awash with natural light and filled with warmth from the tongue-and-groove ceilings.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely little outdoor terrace.
The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
The home has a total of six bedrooms.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The sleek master bedroom is outfitted in fresh whites and tonal grays, giving the rustic space a modern feel.
The third bedroom.
After a thoughtful remodel, a boutique hotel outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, is now inviting guests to embrace its luxurious dosage of Southern charm. There is no doubt The Clifton has had a fascinating past. Originally built in 1799, the historic 100-acre estate once belonged to Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law, Thomas Mann Randolph Jr. Husband to Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Martha, Randolph was a senator, delegate, and governor of Virginia, and used the land as an outpost for trade up and down the Rivanna River. Since the mid-1980s, the 1,850-square-foot historic building has operated as the acclaimed inn, The Clifton. Due to a recent change of ownership, the interiors have been beautifully revamped by Blackberry Farm Design to give the space a more contemporary aesthetic.
One of the bedrooms features a Cedar & Moss pendant and pillows by Block Shop Textiles.
The master bedroom.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
The master bedroom features a custom leather and steel bed, a collaboration by Geremia and fabricator Tod Von Mertens, and a rolled steel and Thassos marble fireplace.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
The bedrooms have access to the spacious deck outdoors.
The new master bedroom is a mix of subtle colors, natural linens, wood textures, and curated artwork.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
Thanks to the three glazed doors, it is now possible to see the peaceful pond and woodland from the bedroom in the master suite, which is housed in the new extension. With its simple, sloped roof, this part of the house has the form of an agricultural barn. To elongate the ceiling height, the doors finish above the blonde wood panelling.
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