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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Dresser Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The main bedroom opens onto an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi from which Tanner can enjoy great views of the ocean.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
A look at one of the two bedrooms for the boys that’s located in a large shared space.
A citrus tree sits right outside double doors in the bedroom.
Each twin bed in the bunk room over the back porch gets its own Morgan Black sconce from Crate and Barrel. The rest of the furniture was sourced by the homeowners.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
"A big part of the reason I sought out the apartment we live in now was due to its amazing bones and architectural details," says Amanda. "The 12-foot ceilings, French doors, and fireplaces that date back to the late 1800s feel like a little dose of Paris in Charleston."
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
All-white furniture complete the purist design.
The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and a cool-touch 10-inch memory foam mattress beneath a large skylight. Compared to last year’s model, the 2020 Living Vehicle offers two feet of extra space.
A look at one of the home’s three bedrooms.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
“The simplistic interior does not compete for attention with the magnificent views outside,” say the architects.
A daybed with integrated storage takes up almost the entire footprint of the rest box on the southwest side of the home.
The rooms of the cottage are defined by partial walls; the vaulted ceiling hovers above the partial walls and unites the various spaces.
In the master bedroom, a clerestory window facilitates privacy and plenty of soft natural light.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
The guest loft features a bed from West Elm and custom plywood casework by Kansas City artisan Haynes Nichols.
Serving as the private living quarters for the couple, the retreat embraces warm, natural light while providing a quiet setting and breathtaking views.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
The sun-filled master bedroom offers a calming color palette and large window looking out on the surrounding hillside views.
Large windows frame city views from the master bedroom.
Mikey DeTemple's home serves as the perfect Montauk surf shack.
The second bedroom.
A peek at one of the two bedrooms.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The master bedroom is awash with natural light and filled with warmth from the tongue-and-groove ceilings.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
The serene master bedroom has a strong indoor/outdoor connection.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The house include five bedrooms.
The designers refurbished this fireplace surround with deep green Waterworks tile, so as to remain consistent with the color palette used throughout the house.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
As with all the bedrooms, the master bedroom was painted Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore. The floors were also refinished.
This room, like many in the mansion, features a chandelier and a fireplace.
One of the mansion's 10 bedrooms.
After a thoughtful remodel, a boutique hotel outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, is now inviting guests to embrace its luxurious dosage of Southern charm. There is no doubt The Clifton has had a fascinating past. Originally built in 1799, the historic 100-acre estate once belonged to Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law, Thomas Mann Randolph Jr. Husband to Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Martha, Randolph was a senator, delegate, and governor of Virginia, and used the land as an outpost for trade up and down the Rivanna River. Since the mid-1980s, the 1,850-square-foot historic building has operated as the acclaimed inn, The Clifton. Due to a recent change of ownership, the interiors have been beautifully revamped by Blackberry Farm Design to give the space a more contemporary aesthetic.
Every room uses a mix of natural materials and textures to help bring the outside in.
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