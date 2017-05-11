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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Dresser Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
Afternoon sunshine casts a graphic beam on the wall of the master bedroom.
The second bedroom peaks at seven feet, so even adults can stand straight up in the lofted room. "It’s been really fun for our friends that have kids because they can have their own space," says Lauren. It also doubles as a studio and workspace.
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
The credenza is Willy Rizzo for Mario Sabot and the table lamp is Murano glass by Carlo Nason Mazzega.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Rich wood paneling continues throughout the home, including all of the bedrooms.
At 55 Monterrey, historic details like the bay window seen here are rolled into a space that feels very modern.
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
Friederike Weid's Scandinavian-style abode.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
A glass door in the master bedroom opens to a small terrace.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
A view into the sleeping nook.
The sleek master bedroom is outfitted in fresh whites and tonal grays, giving the rustic space a modern feel.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
The master bedroom faces the street. Three dramatic arched windows at the front of the house fill the interior with light.
One of the bedrooms features a Cedar & Moss pendant and pillows by Block Shop Textiles.
The master bedroom.
The Ex of In House bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
The vintage dresser was found in Saint-Malo, a historic port city in Brittany.
Bedroom with king bed.
Bedroom details.
This bedroom has a king bed, blackout shades and a white noise machine for the lightest of sleepers to relax.
Downstairs master bedroom
The nursery has a strong Scandinavian feel.
The house is well-equipped for guests, with multiple sleeping areas. The main guest room features a custom reclaimed oak bed by BenchCraft and a Callan chair from Room &amp; Board.
The master bedroom is located near the back, and has a private balcony that provides cover for the patio off the living room below.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.
Another big architectural move was to redefine the unfortunate layout of the upstairs master suite. Yun moved the bedroom to one side and put the bathroom behind a wall. The purple-blue tiles around the fireplace were designed by one of the owners and represent clocks with different hours—a reference to how watching the fire can be the best way to pass the time.
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