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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : cork

Bedroom Dresser Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
The main bedroom opens onto an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi from which Tanner can enjoy great views of the ocean.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
General contractor S Construction collaborated with Shively and Kokkino on the remodel. The colorful apartment pays homage to the midcentury building, a 1968 high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood, but it also has a more subdued side. The master bedroom is an all-white sanctuary filled with houseplants. The Rudd International oak sideboard is a vintage piece from the 1970s. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Master Bedroom