Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : concrete

Bedroom Dresser Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The primary bedroom feels tucked into the vegetation.
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The Bracy Cottage — Bedroom
The bedroom for the two children includes a netted area, through which a red poinciana tree grows.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The Min Bed from DWR sits across a dresser from HD Buttercup in San Francisco. The rug is from Crate + Barrel, and the ceiling fan is by Haiku.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
The white palette brings tranquility into the master bedroom. The loftiness of the ceiling continues here, with highlighted beams to continue the industrial aesthetic.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The King Desaspada Hebpurn bed from UrbanSpace Interiors features two zodiac pillows from Marfa—a Gemini for him and a Scorpio for her. The side tables are also from UrbanSpace Interiors. The pendant in blackened brass is from Allied Maker, and the rug is a vintage Herki Runner from Black Sheep Unique.
Colorful, geometric artwork adds a playful touch to one of the home's four bedrooms.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
The third bedroom.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
Slim, full-height Milgard windows bring in light, yet allow for privacy between the main house and the Granny Pad.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
A vintage car grill serves as a found art installation.
A George Nelson Cigar wall sconce joins a Crate &amp; Barrel dresser in the master bedroom.
A second bedroom originally used as the master before Tarantino Architect's extension was built.
The bedrooms and bathrooms feature beautiful ceilings made of Scandinavian redwood.
Inside, an MDO-and-metal dresser, designed by the architects and built by Custom Manufacturing and Tutto Ferro, doubles as a headboard. Perched atop it is a bust by Manuel Neri. The lounge and ottoman are TK.
Even the bedrooms integrate the outdoor spaces into the design.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.
Built-in millwork provides ample storage in the bedroom spaces. Danish teak beds with mid-century textiles resemble the original furnishings.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Master Suite