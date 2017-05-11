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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/floors : carpet

Bedroom Dresser Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
A closet in the guest-room echoes the home’s shape.
A peek at another one of the home's three bedrooms, this one with direct outdoor access.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
All of the bedrooms have direct access to the outdoors.
Another spacious bedroom with an ensuite bath.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
The master suite comes fully equipped with a large closet area, a private bath, a large sitting area with another fireplace, as well as a private deck that overlooks the courtyard.
There is also direct access to the outdoors through sliding glass doors.
The home has five bedrooms and two full split bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
The master bedroom has a wall of windows trimmed with wood.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
The master suite includes two private decks, a fireplace, large closet, updated bath, and wood-beamed ceiling.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The third bedroom features a groovy stone inlay wall, which carries into the home from the exterior.
The second bedroom has views of the pool.
This master suite has sliding doors to the backyard.
The guest rooms feature original designs by OMFGCO and Randolph Designs, one of which is a custom midcentury-inspired wall unit that acts as both media storage and a space divider. OMFGCO worked with Slowtide to create this custom modern floral print that can be found on the bedroom walls and in custom pool towels.
For the Portland-based creative agency that’s responsible for the entire project, OMFGCO, it actually started out as a breezy assignment that included creating the hotel’s name, brand, and story. However, the project quickly expanded to be much more than that—including the task of creating everything from the concept and branding, to the interior design of the rooms and public spaces. Needless to say, it quickly became the biggest project they’ve ever taken on.
The master bedroom features the same lofty atmosphere as the main living area, and it provides views of the home's sylvan surroundings.
The home has four bedrooms plus a separate utility room that can be used as a fifth bedroom or office.
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
The popcorn ceiling was replaced, textured, and painted while new base boards and crown moulding were put in. New paint, windows, and carpet modernize the room.
The roomy master suite has an ensuite bathroom and outdoor access.
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
In the master bedroom the high triangular window is “excellent for stargazing,” says Rich.
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a large walk in closet.
Since this home was primarily for the couple, rather than their grown children, they wanted a luxurious master bedroom. A Kichler fan circulates air above the bed.
Simple farmhouse bedroom style.
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.