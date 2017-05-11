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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/lighting : wall

Bedroom Chair Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Oak furnishings with simple, slim silhouettes create a feeling of spaciousness and let the views take the spotlight.
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An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
The house is designed so that all primary spaces have sweeping views of the open field.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
The second bedroom includes two beds for hosting guests.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
The "secret room" has become a special space for the couple's grandchildren to enjoy. It is their playroom as well as a spot for special sleepovers. "I guess the short, sloped walls are a real draw for kids, like a playhouse, but with WiFi," Hixton says.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
Bonaque and contractor Manuel Stoica removed low ceilings and partitions to reveal old beams and brick walls.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
"We transformed the space into what a high end Upper West Side Apartment should be." — Christine Stucker
Veal and Stewart often create custom lighting and furniture pieces for their clients.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The one bedroom.
The shutters open and close, providing both privacy and shade.
This bedroom in the night pavilion sits in a sunken, white ash "vessel" below a minimalist white wooden volume, creating a sense of refuge.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The contemporary residence features four bedrooms, all of which offer access to the outdoors via large, sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden terrace.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
The Yucca Room sit son the lower level with one king bed, one bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
A ceiling fresco and mosaic floor steal the limelight in the Royal Junior suite.
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