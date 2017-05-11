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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/lighting : track

Bedroom Chair Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
All-white furniture complete the purist design.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
Along the hallway a guest bedroom is open to the exposed wall framing. The narrow wooden beams stretch across the room and appear to slowly recess into the ceiling.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Inside Coppin Street Apartments, MUSK Architecture Studio used flexible floor plans with large sliding doors to demarcate living and sleeping zones.
The commodious master bedroom.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Folding glazed doors open each bedroom up to the outdoors.
Each room is equipped with a plush king bed, while cool polished concrete floors encourage guests to go barefoot.
Bedroom with a view.
The sleek, modern interiors feature minimalist furnishings, dark stone floors, and light oak walls.
The nightscape is equally stunning.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
The master bedroom opens to the terrace and a stunning view.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017