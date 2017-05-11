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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Chair Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
Andy Shustykevych
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
While five of the 11 suites are located on the ground floor, the other six are housed on the upper level and include private balconies.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
The master bedroom has a hanging egg chair identical to the one on the deck.
The third-level bedroom is also spare, drawing attention to the picturesque greenery outside.
One of the guest rooms, with large windows overlooking the front yard.
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
The fifth-floor kid’s bedroom is made to feel more cozy with wood flooring and folding wooden screens, the latter of which facilitate privacy or connection to the main spaces.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
Two covered aeries located off of the living room and the master suite (pictured) provide the client with a generous outdoor living space, rain or shine.
The east side of the house—the secondary residence—is set back from the master bedroom in the primary residence so that it has direct sunrise views through corner glazing.
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
The perforated steel wall with the oculus window also serves as a backlit closet.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
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