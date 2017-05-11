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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Chair Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
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Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
Bright master bedroom, frames view
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
Now, bespoke wardrobes by Grovecourt flank the fireplace, which was newly painted. Hearth tiles are from Bert and May.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
A guest bedroom.
The second bedroom looks out over the brick patio and entry.
The master bedroom opens up to a triangular outdoor deck. The corner window lets in light and panoramic mountain views.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
"Who doesn’t love a good makeover story?" gushes Tablet Hotels. "It wouldn’t be quite fair to cast the old Henry Howard House Inn in the role of ugly duckling, but the transformation of this Greek Revival mansion, at the hands of a pair of New York hotel developers, was a dramatic one. Now, the historic building gets its star turn, reopening its doors as the Henry Howard Hotel, an 18-room boutique that’s every bit as graceful as you’d wish from a long weekend stay in the Big Easy. Guest rooms and suites, too, mix modern and traditional. Some furnishings are custom-made, but many are antiques—you’ll find a tongue-in-cheek painting by a New Orleans artist above a delicate writing desk, and a hand-painted dresser or an old-fashioned armoire beside the geometric canopy bed."
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
A view from the bedroom towards the closet with a glimpse of the entry hall on the far left.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
Elvis memorabilia punctuates the master bedroom.
Once the tiling, grouting and painting were gone, they began having fun with the design, layout, and furnishing.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bedroom
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
office area in guest bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
The summit of Maungawhau (Mt Eden) can be seen from the master bedroom and the timber-decked terrace that occupies part of the ground-floor roof.
The highlight of this bedroom is ample built-in storage.
One of the guest bedroooms.
Situated in a built-in cabinet, a folding vanity in the master bedroom remains as it was when the home was built. “We knew that with some work, the house could be brought back to a clean and simple classic modern home,” Tyler says.
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