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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Chair Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
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For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, let natural light take the lead. This peaceful bedroom does just that while incorporating strips of light into the woodwork of the ceiling.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
There are six bedrooms in the home. The master bedroom skews neutral, with the large original windows serving as the focal point.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
Bonaque and contractor Manuel Stoica removed low ceilings and partitions to reveal old beams and brick walls.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
Like all the interior rooms, the furniture elements in the master bedroom have been built into the architecture, making efficient use of the compact space.
Measuring 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, the head-turning tater features an adorably chic 336-square-foot interior designed by tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe.
A nursery lies adjacent to the kitchen in the northeast corner of the plan. Complete with built-in storage and a desk area, the nursery doubles as a playroom for kids.
The Yucca Room sit son the lower level with one king bed, one bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio.
A look at one of the home's two bedrooms. Simple wood trim marks the rooms otherwise minimal aesthetic.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Per the client's brief, the master bedroom is separated from the master bath and closets.
The apartment's furniture has a minimal presence—many of the pieces are clear, so they don't distract from the flowing interior.
The white walls have an almost Mediterranean vibe to them, but they're distinct in their irregularity.
MKCA painted the bedroom a muted pink and added custom-milled his and hers closets and new finishes and fixtures in the master bath. A vintage shelving unit by Frederick Weinberg sourced from eBay holds ceramics and books that the couple collect, and the bed is flanked by vintage nightstands by Luigi Caccia Dominioni for Azucena, sourced from Compasso Gallery. The custom sconces are by Allied Maker.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
All of the carpentry and balcony steel work were constructed by local craftsmen.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A guest bedroom.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
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