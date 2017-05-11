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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Chair Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
The internal bedroom windows look out over the void in the living room. The yellow shutters can be closed for privacy.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
Thanks to the three glazed doors, it is now possible to see the peaceful pond and woodland from the bedroom in the master suite, which is housed in the new extension. With its simple, sloped roof, this part of the house has the form of an agricultural barn. To elongate the ceiling height, the doors finish above the blonde wood panelling.