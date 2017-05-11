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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : slate

Bedroom Chair Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
The entire third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which is isolated from the rest of the house.
The apartment's furniture has a minimal presence—many of the pieces are clear, so they don't distract from the flowing interior.
On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
The sleek, modern interiors feature minimalist furnishings, dark stone floors, and light oak walls.
The nightscape is equally stunning.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.