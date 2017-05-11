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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Chair Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
A ceiling fresco and mosaic floor steal the limelight in the Royal Junior suite.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A peek into the second bedroom. All the original windows in the bedrooms were kept intact and reused. The bed frames were custom made to match the doors.
The property features two bedrooms, three full baths, and bountiful access to the outdoors.
Storage abounds in the main floor master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
The master bed floats in the middle of the room, so the waking view is of the gardens and fountain.
A gold-antlered ceramic deer head hangs above a flea market Chinoiserie chair in the master bedroom.