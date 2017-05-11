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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : marble

Bedroom Chair Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the townhouse offers four bedrooms. Here is a look at the master bedroom, complete with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace that includes the original mantel and marble inlay.
Master bedroom
Bedroom
Bedroom