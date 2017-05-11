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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Chair Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Andy Shustykevych
The primary bedroom on the ground floor shows off the couple’s antique Indonesian furniture and enjoys a view to the beach through a native amate tree.
A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
Civitacampomarano is a hilltop hamlet with fewer than 300 inhabitants.
Decor is kept clean and minimal to allow ornate details of the space to shine.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Ocotillo Suite is split level with one king bed, one queen bed, a living room and fireplace, and bathroom.
Creueta House-Master bedroom.