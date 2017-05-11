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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : carpet

Bedroom Chair Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
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Natural light and great views are an added bonus to this cozy bedroom.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
One of the guest rooms, with large windows overlooking the front yard.
Looking outwards from the third floor master bedroom
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
Inside one of the kids’ bedrooms at the front of the house is an Oeuf Perch lofted double bed, a Pumpkin armchair by Ligne Roset, and a Grain Cut side table in black from Domo.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The upper floor of the extension houses two sun-soaked bedrooms.
A custom color blue viscose carpet and a Pacha lounge chair from Gubi complete the space.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
The new principal bedroom is tucked at the rear of the home, where it benefits from a small outdoor terrace capped with a privacy screen.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The master bedroom is tucked at one end of the house’s long plan, and it shares valley views with the living room.
European silver fir wraps much of the interior to lend a sense of warmth.
All the bunk beds feature privacy curtains and personal hanging storage bags from Revive Upholstery.
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
All of the bedrooms have direct access to the outdoors.
A look at one of the home's two bedrooms, complete with a built-in desk. The custom cabinets beneath the windows were designed low enough not to distract from the captivating views.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
McCrae House 1
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
The home's unique style carries into the master suite. Clerestory windows along the roofline give the appearance of a translucent division between inside and out.
The master bedroom features spectacular views of the fjord.
A bunk room is the perfect space for kids to enjoy this Nordic retreat.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The soothing bedroom juts out slightly from the rest of the house, creating a courtyard outside.
A standard king guest room has a welcoming retro vibe thanks to exposed brick and a headboard fashioned from an old church pew.
The master bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
The master bedroom.
The circular staircase leads to two upstairs bedrooms, both with spectacular views.
Each of the three bedrooms has unique design elements.
The home has three bedrooms. This one has framed views of the backyard, as well as a bedside fireplace.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Sharply angled walls conceal views and create a sense of anticipation as guests move to the second-floor cantilevered bedroom.
The bedroom overlooks the valley below.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
A second bedroom has built-in shelving and direct access to the Zen garden.
Master Bedroom
The bedroom on the upper level features a strategically placed window that frames vistas of the mountains and beyond.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The master suite also boasts breathtaking views and sliding doors which lead out to a small terrace.
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