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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/lighting : wall

Bedroom Bench Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The interior paint is Roman Clay from Portola Paints &amp; Glazes.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
Wall sconces can be either uplights or downlights, providing ambient or task lighting, depending on the fixture, but are rarely powerful enough to provide enough illumination alone to light a large space.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Wooden beams delicately span a gabled ceiling in the guest bedroom.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
The dining area converts into a double bed. Natalie Crittenden at Haversack Leather did all the upholstery.
A look at one of the spacious, contemporary bedrooms.
A structured bench at the foot of this bed is balanced by a rounded table and an organically shaped vase.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The master bedroom opens up to a triangular outdoor deck. The corner window lets in light and panoramic mountain views.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
The open bedroom at the second floor with built-in desk and shelving. The double height space at image left contains netting which supports the body, providing a spot for a floating perch above the entry.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
Two bedrooms upstairs are used to house visiting guests.
Built-in window seats in the bedrooms provide perches to view the cabin's natural surroundings.
The master bedroom overlooks the stunning hillside scenery.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
The bedroom of the Presidential suite.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Amanemu in Ise-Shima, Japan
From bedroom til living room. Lots of natural lighting, even when the sliding door is partly closed. Daybed for relaxing moments after a hard and busy day at work. The work space is lightened up with LED on the wall/ceiling. Worktop desk is made of birch plywood with lots of storage.
Bedroom/work space. Relaxing work enviroment.
This bedroom features a beautifully tiled bathroom.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Tucked away in the northernmost corner of the house, the master bedroom has a cozy and secluded feel. The steel bed frame from Room &amp; Board is punctuated by two nightstands from West Elm on either end.
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