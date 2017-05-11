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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Bench Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
The homeowners chose this large, richly colored painting by Austin-based artist Patrick Puckett to be the focal point of the master bedroom.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
There are four bedrooms in total.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The bright and airy master bedroom has windows overlooking the living room below.
Modern Murphy beds cleverly marry form and function. This Murphy bed with couch also features a shelf at the foot of the bed that doubles as decor and handy storage. Here's the bed transitioned from day mode to sleep mode.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
The master suite is located on the main level.
Rustic concrete provides the perfect backdrop to the landscape.
A bedroom that looks out to the pool.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
Master Bedroom - After
Master Bedroom
The master is wrapped by panoramic views of downtown L.A. and the surrounding sea.
Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Shelving Detail
The master bedroom opens up to a small terrace through full-height glazed sliding doors.
The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace access as well as a deluxe ensuite bathroom.
The rest of the rooms are freestanding pavilions with large projecting windows that look out over the open landscape. The rooms are accessed through an exterior walkway, providing them with additional privacy.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
The master bedroom shares in the floor-to-ceiling views, allowing symbiosis with the meadow outside.
Alexander Vertikoff