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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/lighting : floor

Bedroom Bench Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The bed in the parents' room is flanked by Trizo21 Austere via Pantoufle floor lamps with cheeky frames by Hotel Magique above. The bench is from H&M Home.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
A cozy nook in one of the bedrooms opens up to a coastal breeze.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The bed is from Four Hands. The bench is from CB2, and the rug is Loren by Jaipur Rugs. To the left of the bed is a West Elm end table and wall-mounted sconce.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The Bedroom At the southern side of Hong Kong, we have recently designed an apartment facing the Aberdeen Harbour with a beautiful mountain view. The apartment is designed to lengthen the horizontal experience with long timber cabinet wall and a mix of grey marble and texture wall, and introducing a airy flow to the interior that merges with the surrounding scenery. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the East China Sea.
Master Guest Suite