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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Bench Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The master bedroom features a neutral palette rich in textures that are accentuated by natural light throughout the day.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The window nook in this space was fully maximized with this window seat.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
Swinging doors bookend floor-to-ceiling windows along one wall in the master bedroom, providing direct access to the patio and pool. Customized performance divided lites (PDLs) along the top of the glass are intended to evoke a blend of Asian and island style.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
A pared-back scheme gives this room its nickname: the "Zen Room."
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Whitewashed spruce rafters in the bedroom express the grain of the wood and serve as a canvas for light play.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The master bedroom features a custom-made platform bed and curtains, a sconce with a rattan shade from Tine K Home, a vintage Turkish kilim rug, and Sika Design side tables.
Here, a look at one of the four bedrooms, all of which offer views of the city from bed. The building's iconic diagonal beams swipe across the facade of looking glass.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
A full-floor master suite occupies the next level up from the living areas. The space is complete with a restored fireplace and bench along the large bay window.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
The Barcelona daybed is by Mies van der Rohe and the Reve bed is by Niels Bendtsen.
The master bedroom is located at one end of the wing and features the same cypress wood walls as the main living area. Large French doors lead to a private corner of the yard.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
Another thoughtful detail is this outlet embedded in the eat/work bar, which is convenient to reach from the bed.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
There are four bedrooms in total.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The master bedroom has a Japanese vibe thanks to shoji screens, which slide to reveal the home's hidden highlight.
The bright and airy master bedroom has windows overlooking the living room below.
"Tourists," says Tablet Hotels, "is a ’60s motor lodge reborn as a very modern, very hip little country boutique hotel. Its name was inspired by an old ‘Tourists Welcome’ sign, and the aim is to remove some of the stigma around the term—we can’t be locals everywhere. Its partners are drawn from several disparate worlds—from hospitality and development to chef Cortney Burns and Wilco bassist John Stirratt—who may be tourists in the hotel business but boast authentic cultural connections. The vibe is pared-down but stylish, with a modernist simplicity but a rustic edge, studiously avoiding urban opulence and midcentury modernist kitsch. In its eclectic acknowledgement of its disparate influences it feels somehow timeless, and strikes a balance between summer camp conviviality and the quiet you expect of a proper rural retreat."
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
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