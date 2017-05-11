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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/lighting : accent

Bedroom Bench Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A window seat in the bedroom is made cozier with the Isbjorn Throw in Grey Natural, which is produced in Norway by Roros Tweed.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
A glass-enclosed master suite is equipped with automatic shades and sliding glass doors to a large terrace that appears to float weightless over the lights of Los Angeles.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
This bedroom opens to the terrace.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.