Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Bench Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master bedroom opens up to a triangular outdoor deck. The corner window lets in light and panoramic mountain views.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
The wood beams were in poor condition and needed to be cleaned up and treated with oil.
This bedroom opens to the terrace.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
The current master bedroom
Bedroom