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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Bench Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
Drape them over your couch, the foot of your bed, or your shoulders as you work from home—these throw blankets are as versatile as they are cozy.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A window seat in the bedroom is made cozier with the Isbjorn Throw in Grey Natural, which is produced in Norway by Roros Tweed.
The walls of this contemporary one-room cabin are covered in insulating polycarbonate siding.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
The master bedroom features a custom-made platform bed and curtains, a sconce with a rattan shade from Tine K Home, a vintage Turkish kilim rug, and Sika Design side tables.
Here, a look at one of the four bedrooms, all of which offer views of the city from bed. The building's iconic diagonal beams swipe across the facade of looking glass.
The master bedroom features a Nakashima bed, bench, and coffee table with a Lauki bedside table.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
"We always like to do a mix in terms of color palette and textures, so adding in some pastels like the lighter peachy colors and more naturals makes the yellow pop and adds a bit of balance," Rebecca says. Furthermore, by removing the ceiling and flooring and painting the room white, the Raskinds immediately made large improvements to this master suite. They punched in new windows and finished the room with the MBH Thomas Bed in White Linen.
Wooden beams delicately span a gabled ceiling in the guest bedroom.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The decor is a mix of antique and custom pieces.
Another thoughtful detail is this outlet embedded in the eat/work bar, which is convenient to reach from the bed.
A peek into the master bedroom that connects to a walk-in closet.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The master bedroom has a Japanese vibe thanks to shoji screens, which slide to reveal the home's hidden highlight.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
Berk keeps the color palette simple, but adds depth by layering textures in the bedroom.
Berk completely redid the master bedroom so it would feel like a sanctuary for Elrod to get a fresh start.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
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