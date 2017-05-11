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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Bench Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
The main bedroom opens onto an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi from which Tanner can enjoy great views of the ocean.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
"The window benches in the master bedroom are a particular favorite of mine. The original woodwork in this house is definitely the star of the show," said designer Adam Dahill.
A full-floor master suite occupies the next level up from the living areas. The space is complete with a restored fireplace and bench along the large bay window.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
For the Portland-based creative agency that’s responsible for the entire project, OMFGCO, it actually started out as a breezy assignment that included creating the hotel’s name, brand, and story. However, the project quickly expanded to be much more than that—including the task of creating everything from the concept and branding, to the interior design of the rooms and public spaces. Needless to say, it quickly became the biggest project they’ve ever taken on.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The master bedroom overlooks the stunning hillside scenery.
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Downstairs master bedroom
Another big architectural move was to redefine the unfortunate layout of the upstairs master suite. Yun moved the bedroom to one side and put the bathroom behind a wall. The purple-blue tiles around the fireplace were designed by one of the owners and represent clocks with different hours—a reference to how watching the fire can be the best way to pass the time.
The second and third bedrooms also feature ensuite bathroom.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
The current master bedroom
Bedroom
Guest Bedroom