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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Bench Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The ladder leads to a quiet sleeping loft.
Students from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, designed these cabins to be placed at campgrounds throughout the state. Named “The Wedge” this sloped-roof wood structure with plywood interior walls was built in just four days.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom