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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Bench Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.