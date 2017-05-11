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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/floors : rug

Bedroom Bench Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
A study area with a lofted bed.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
Workstead sconces and artwork by Zoe Bios Creative add more drama to the feature wall in the master bedroom, which is completed with a bench from Design Within Reach.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The decor is a mix of antique and custom pieces.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
The bright and airy master bedroom has windows overlooking the living room below.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
“The walls are covered in wood, with the idea to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional “stube”—the classic alpine room where once the family gathered around the fireplace—but with the contemporary sign of the wooden boards that seamlessly rise from the walls and on to the ceiling, behind which, sound-absorbing panels have been positioned to create maximum acoustic comfort,” the architects add.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
Large windows draw plentiful daylight into the master bedroom.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The clients’ eclectic collection of antiques made for interesting vignettes rich with form and texture. They are integrated along with new pieces, such as the Pirogue bench from Christian Liaigre and a custom nightstand from Meyer Wells.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The bedroom of the Presidential suite.
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