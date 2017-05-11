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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Bench Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
The master bedroom features a neutral palette rich in textures that are accentuated by natural light throughout the day.
The Monocular - Bedroom
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
An upstairs apartment bedroom at the B2 Lofts with a view of the art school next door.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
A pared-back scheme gives this room its nickname: the "Zen Room."
A window nook becomes the ultimate spot for relaxing with the addition of a Dick Cordemeijer for Auping "Cleopatra" daybed reupholstered in a rich Pierre Frey velvet.
Drape them over your couch, the foot of your bed, or your shoulders as you work from home—these throw blankets are as versatile as they are cozy.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
Whitewashed spruce rafters in the bedroom express the grain of the wood and serve as a canvas for light play.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
"We always like to do a mix in terms of color palette and textures, so adding in some pastels like the lighter peachy colors and more naturals makes the yellow pop and adds a bit of balance," Rebecca says. Furthermore, by removing the ceiling and flooring and painting the room white, the Raskinds immediately made large improvements to this master suite. They punched in new windows and finished the room with the MBH Thomas Bed in White Linen.
Wooden beams delicately span a gabled ceiling in the guest bedroom.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
The homeowners chose this large, richly colored painting by Austin-based artist Patrick Puckett to be the focal point of the master bedroom.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
Another thoughtful detail is this outlet embedded in the eat/work bar, which is convenient to reach from the bed.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
A structured bench at the foot of this bed is balanced by a rounded table and an organically shaped vase.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
There are four bedrooms in total.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
"Tourists," says Tablet Hotels, "is a ’60s motor lodge reborn as a very modern, very hip little country boutique hotel. Its name was inspired by an old ‘Tourists Welcome’ sign, and the aim is to remove some of the stigma around the term—we can’t be locals everywhere. Its partners are drawn from several disparate worlds—from hospitality and development to chef Cortney Burns and Wilco bassist John Stirratt—who may be tourists in the hotel business but boast authentic cultural connections. The vibe is pared-down but stylish, with a modernist simplicity but a rustic edge, studiously avoiding urban opulence and midcentury modernist kitsch. In its eclectic acknowledgement of its disparate influences it feels somehow timeless, and strikes a balance between summer camp conviviality and the quiet you expect of a proper rural retreat."
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Large windows draw plentiful daylight into the master bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
Two bedrooms upstairs are used to house visiting guests.
Built-in window seats in the bedrooms provide perches to view the cabin's natural surroundings.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
A bedroom window frames forest views.
Detail at Window Seat in Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom - After
Master Bedroom
Amanemu in Ise-Shima, Japan
The master is wrapped by panoramic views of downtown L.A. and the surrounding sea.
Downstairs master bedroom
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
Upstairs, the home features four bedrooms and four baths. Here, large sliding doors provide ample natural light and easy access to an outdoor patio.
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