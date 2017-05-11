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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Bench Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
The abundant use of timber connects the home to nature.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
The glass-enclosed master bedroom with views to the backyard. A green roof helps to further merge inside and out.
The newly installed closet doors are custom made. Unique details, like the cremone bolts attached to the leaded glass doors, create an extra layer of character in the room design.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The clients’ eclectic collection of antiques made for interesting vignettes rich with form and texture. They are integrated along with new pieces, such as the Pirogue bench from Christian Liaigre and a custom nightstand from Meyer Wells.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Bedroom