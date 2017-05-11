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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bench/floors : concrete

Bedroom Bench Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A study area with a lofted bed.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The master bedroom features a Nakashima bed, bench, and coffee table with a Lauki bedside table.
Inside Coppin Street Apartments, MUSK Architecture Studio used flexible floor plans with large sliding doors to demarcate living and sleeping zones.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
The master suite is located on the main level.
Rustic concrete provides the perfect backdrop to the landscape.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
An elongated master bedroom.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Some rooms come with hammocks, and there's even a "Hammock Tower" for rooftop lounging.
The sale includes all furnishings.
"The house provides the means to eat, sleep, and wash in a space that is part of the experience of being on the site and not removed from it," add the architects.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the East China Sea.
A timber beamed ceiling adds a rustic touch to the modern master suite.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Tucked away in the northernmost corner of the house, the master bedroom has a cozy and secluded feel. The steel bed frame from Room &amp; Board is punctuated by two nightstands from West Elm on either end.
A interior courtyard is accessible from the bedroom, providing an unexpected secluded oasis right in the heart of an urban setting.
Kiri wood walls help keep the bedroom cool.
The master bedroom shares in the floor-to-ceiling views, allowing symbiosis with the meadow outside.
Kapari Natural Resort in the 300 year old village of Imerovigli on Santorini is pure bliss for those who like their interiors in white and earthy neutrals. The unique style of cycladic architecture comes through beautifully in the organic lines of the smooth-edged walls, floors and ceilings.