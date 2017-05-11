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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/window type : casement

Bedroom Bed Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Bedroom
Bedroom with built-in wood shelves for records, etc. Clerestory above to allow natural light into bathroom beyond. Steel window with view to rear yard landscape. Art by Peggy Hsu
New floor-to-ceiling windows bring dawn light and bird calls into the Master Bedroom.