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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Bed Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Beneath the windows in the living room and the bedroom is the clever built-in radiator screen/storage system designed by Joshua Pulver and Mike. The bedroom dresser is vintage Russel Wright.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
Bright and airy, the home channels the sensation of being on the Spanish coast with a touch of wabi sabi.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
While five of the 11 suites are located on the ground floor, the other six are housed on the upper level and include private balconies.
The hotel was built with sand-yellow bricks, a locally produced material that reflects the sun’s rays, keeping the rooms cool without the need for air conditioning.
The primary bedroom feels tucked into the vegetation.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
Afternoon sunshine casts a graphic beam on the wall of the master bedroom.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The Bracy Cottage — Bedroom
The second bedroom peaks at seven feet, so even adults can stand straight up in the lofted room. "It’s been really fun for our friends that have kids because they can have their own space," says Lauren. It also doubles as a studio and workspace.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
A look at one of the two bedrooms for the boys that’s located in a large shared space.
The master bedroom faces a wall of south-facing glass and the top of the Dutch gable.
The bedroom for the two children includes a netted area, through which a red poinciana tree grows.
Textiles from St. Frank accent the all-pink guest room.
A citrus tree sits right outside double doors in the bedroom.
Each twin bed in the bunk room over the back porch gets its own Morgan Black sconce from Crate and Barrel. The rest of the furniture was sourced by the homeowners.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
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