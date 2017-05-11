Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Bed Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

A clean and light, neutral palette was chosen for the bedrooms, providing a soft contrast to the matte black wall accents used throughout some of the home's common areas.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
For the most efficient use of space, the three bedrooms feature built-in beds and wardrobes. The family’s two young daughters share custom Baltic birch built-in beds with integrated cubbies.
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
Within the hut, the architects have utilized every inch of available space, including incorporating secret cubby holes into the children's bunkbeds.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
One of the bedrooms has dorm-style beds, and the other two have ensuite bathrooms that can also be accessed from the main communal living space.
There are four bunks for the kids' sleeping area, fitted over the wheel wells, and a door separates the parents' bedroom at the back of the bus. The mattress is positioned over the engine, so it is high, and there is clothing storage below it, on either side of the bed, and in wall cabinets above. The couple writes on their blog: "Our bedroom has so much storage we haven't even used all of it!"
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
A glass dome provides clear viewing to the endless sky above.
This small cabin provides plenty of sleeping space. Below the built-in bunk lies a foldable bed, which can be converted into a table when not in use.
On the opposite side of the kitchen are two bunk beds that can be tucked away.
In the chalet room, the bed, table, and seating were designed as a island unit finished in smooth cement render.
The girls' bedroom was designed for sleepovers and contains four full-size bunk beds and a banquette with a single-size mattress, all custom-designed by ABD Studio.
Students from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, designed these cabins to be placed at campgrounds throughout the state. Named “The Wedge” this sloped-roof wood structure with plywood interior walls was built in just four days.
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Photography is by Olivier Blouin.
The basement has been partially finished into a “bunk room” with four twin bed nooks built into the walls. The basement includes a small lounge area with its own TV.
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
Loft Room
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Bunk beds and built-in storage in the attic.
The new cabins' pine interiors have been left their natural shade. Furnishings are kept to the absolute minimum to keep guests' focus on what lies outside.
With Lolipop bunk beds from Resource Furniture, the space can comfortably sleep four. Heavy red curtains pull out of the walls to enclose each room for maximum privacy and sound control.
A sloping ceiling allows light into one of the children’s bedrooms. The bed is from CedarWorks.
A three-level bunk bed with an additional trundle furnishes the children’s room on the first floor; the cabinetry and drawers are from IKEA.
Storage within built-in bed bunk
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom
Bunk Room