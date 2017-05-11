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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/furniture : bench

Bedroom Bed Bench Design Photos and Ideas

In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
Uni exposed the ceiling beams, formerly concealed by drywall and a kitschy light fixture upon which Schenk would hit his head. They built a platform bed using a couple of hollow doors as a surface for the mattress.
The interior paint is Roman Clay from Portola Paints &amp; Glazes.
A study area with a lofted bed.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
The master bedroom features a neutral palette rich in textures that are accentuated by natural light throughout the day.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
The Monocular - Bedroom
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
Wall sconces can be either uplights or downlights, providing ambient or task lighting, depending on the fixture, but are rarely powerful enough to provide enough illumination alone to light a large space.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Instead of plaster, Out of the Valley finished the walls with a natural clay render that gives the cabin an earthy quality.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
An upstairs apartment bedroom at the B2 Lofts with a view of the art school next door.
The bed in the parents' room is flanked by Trizo21 Austere via Pantoufle floor lamps with cheeky frames by Hotel Magique above. The bench is from H&M Home.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The window nook in this space was fully maximized with this window seat.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
Swinging doors bookend floor-to-ceiling windows along one wall in the master bedroom, providing direct access to the patio and pool. Customized performance divided lites (PDLs) along the top of the glass are intended to evoke a blend of Asian and island style.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
A pared-back scheme gives this room its nickname: the "Zen Room."
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
Drape them over your couch, the foot of your bed, or your shoulders as you work from home—these throw blankets are as versatile as they are cozy.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
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