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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Bed Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
The primary and guest suites are situated on opposite corners of the floor plan, which offers a high level of privacy in both spaces.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
“Throughout the renovation, it was important to understand the cultural heritage of the Japanese elements and bring them back to life, and also understand what Taiwanese contractors can do,” says Chu. “There is an amazing relationship between the house, the contractors, and us.” The multipurpose family room connects, through a sliding wall, to the master bedroom, which leads out to the garden courtyard.
The master bedroom was divided into a long, narrow corridor with built-in cabinetry that acts as a porous divider.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
This skylit master bedroom was added in a renovation that introduced a new wing to the house. The sliding teak bathroom door is from the same company that made the teak divider in the dining room.
The 3,833-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
The master bedroom overlooks a private garden. Two DWR pendants hang on either side of the bed; at the foot is a Global Views settee.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear
All four guestrooms look like natural grottos with ceilings as high as 15-feet.
The hotel was conceived as a box that contains layers of the past and expressed the roots of its unique heritage site.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.
As if you needed another excuse to visit Malibu, Native beckons as a stylish getaway with a storied past. Rooms start at $400 a night.
An Alchemy bed from CB2 is flanked by marble-topped night stands. The Krisztian Mecs for Intueri Light pendants are from Lumens.
Walnut ply millwork by Ashley Woodturning and polished concrete floors with radiant heating appear throughout the residence.