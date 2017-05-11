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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Bed Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A new window above the bed, as well as new drywall and paint, make for a light and bright space.
The glass-block
The guest bedroom vanity showcases natural wood and bamboo panels; the flooring is cement tile.
The guest bedroom and bath are located on the second level of the home.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A glimpse inside the parents’ bedroom, which is partly wrapped in custom Baltic birch millwork.
A ceiling fresco and mosaic floor steal the limelight in the Royal Junior suite.
"The walls are all done up with local finishes, painted with lime and various pigments from the region," says Gabriele Salini, Palazzo Daniele's co-owner.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A peek into the second bedroom. All the original windows in the bedrooms were kept intact and reused. The bed frames were custom made to match the doors.
A look inside the larger of the two bedrooms. The leftmost door opens up to a wraparound outdoor balcony, while the door to the right conceals the washer/dryer unit.
Master bedroom
Sleeping space with original local art
The spacious master bedroom enjoys plentiful light and direct access to the backyard.
The property features two bedrooms, three full baths, and bountiful access to the outdoors.
Storage abounds in the main floor master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.
The principle bedroom has deck access and views into the mountains.
The master bed floats in the middle of the room, so the waking view is of the gardens and fountain.
Master bedroom opened up to the patio and yard beyond
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard
A gold-antlered ceramic deer head hangs above a flea market Chinoiserie chair in the master bedroom.