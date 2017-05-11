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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : plywood

Bedroom Bed Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The lofted bedroom’s low plywood walls make the space simultaneously open and cozy. Plywood also clads the ceiling, a cohesive design thread the homeowners love. “The enveloping plywood is gorgeous – we find ourselves meditating on the angles, the wood grain, and the way the light washes over it at various times of day,” they muse.
The original brown linoleum in the kitchen and living room, the unattractive wood flooring in the main bedroom, and the bright blue plywood flooring in the guest bedroom gave way to whitewashed plywood, which will eventually be covered with true hardwood flooring.
design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
detail
before & after
a floating cocoon
In the bedroom, a custom tie-dyed wool blanket by Project Room lies on top of linens by Coyuchi. The large painting is by John Finneran, and the Eames chair is an heirloom from Lizz’s family. The space also features a Componibili Bio nightstand by Anna Castelli Ferrieri from Kartell, along with a “Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona” painting by John Finneran and an “Untitled” painting by Jennifer Boysen.
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
"Under my bed, I have storage cubbies that hold clothing and art and cleaning supplies," Mariah says. "The picture ledge above my bed is a storage and display area for books and small art pieces."
Small storage nooks are built into the walls beside the beds, avoiding the need for bedside tables.
To make the most of a 900-square-foot home, Keiko and Takuhiro Shinomoto reworked an old garage into a guest room and clad the interior with unfinished plywood to match the home’s modern and unfussy aesthetic.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Wardrobe storage flanks either side of the built-in bed.
The bedroom with open bathroom behind. The volume of the bathroom shears the open geometry of the gabled roof form.
The open bedroom at the second floor with built-in desk and shelving. The double height space at image left contains netting which supports the body, providing a spot for a floating perch above the entry.
For the master bedroom floor, Regan bought plywood panels from Home Depot and turned the wood distressing process into a family affair. "Libby and I were in there with protective headphones just banging away," he says. "We distressed it, stained it, and sanded it down." The bed is made out of a piece of wood Regan salvaged from an abandoned bridge.
Since artwork was passed over for the beauty of the outdoors, windows create light and movement in the two bedrooms.
The two bedrooms were made to be equally simplistic, with just enough to feel comfortable.