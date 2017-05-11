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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Bed Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Wing-like nightstands fold up on either side of the bed that Antonio designed for himself. The headboard and trim near the floor are painted a darker blue shade than the rest of the room.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
The desk can be removed to make space for a single or double mattress, transforming the interior into a guest bedroom or private lounge area.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
In total, the home has three bedrooms, including a master suite that offers a fully remodeled bath with marble countertops and a double vanity. Here, one of the other two bedrooms, which features multiple windows overlooking the garden.
The cabin is lined in cypress.
The bedroom is accessed from the breezeway.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
The master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace. The Restoration Hardware bed is set against an accent wall that is painted Behr's Cracked Pepper.
A wardrobe with wooden doors on the first floor bedroom contains and hides the shower and toilet.
For the interiors, the architects used mostly black-varnished steel sheets and durmast wood.
"I like lamps with opal white and brass elements," Taeyman adds, who used lamps of different heights throughout the space.
"I added pendant lamps, reading lamps, table lamps, and floor lamps for a cozy mood," she explains. "The light sources emanating from varying heights creates a wonderful atmosphere."
To filter more natural light in, Taeyman also installed additional windows throughout the home.
The remodeled townhouse, which was completed in 2016, has 750-square-foot of living space, including two bedrooms, and a bathroom, spread across three floors.
Intended for a much bigger room in the family’s previous home, the bed was designed by Hill and is covered in Maharam fabric in a doily print called Intricate 001 Charcoal. The side tables are from West Elm, and the AJ table lamp is by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen.
A queen bedroom and full bath on the upper loft level opens to a private deck overlooking the woods.
Pine plywood A-Frame interior and sliding barn door. Custom tray by Peg & Awl.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
On the upper floors, bright white walls and plenty of natural light make the bedrooms and living rooms feel large and spacious. In the master bedroom, built-in cabinetry hides clutter. The art photography against the wall is by Anders Hviid, the bed is Hästens, the laundry basket is Vipp, and the lamp is Fontana Arte.
The small sleeping loft integrates plaster niches for storage.
A sparsely furnished bedroom opens onto the second-floor balcony. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.
The master bedroom flooring is inspired by old church floors, with painted black floor boards and broken surfaces giving the room a rustic contrast to the satin white and black walls. The beds by Gruppo Euromobil in both the bedrooms feature a simple construction in a headless design with the plank directly resting on low sideboards, painted in neutral pastel tones and adorned by black linen. Light enters the room creating an interesting silhouette through the cellular window shades from Hunter Douglas.