Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : cement tile

Bedroom Bed Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Nearly every room has a Nest Mini, and the house also has a Nest Wi-Fi router, a Google Home Max sound system, and a Nest Thermostat.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
The bedrooms receive light from windows that have been punched out of the masonry and overlook the outdoor patio below.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
Patterned hydraulic tiles on the bedroom floor.
Interior view of lower level bedroom looking towards the spiral staircase
Beautiful minimal interiors are featured throughout.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.
Upstairs bedroom take advantage of the natural surounding from the neighborhood
A Light well provide natural light and ventilation to the downstairs bedroom
A great view from the upstairs bedroom