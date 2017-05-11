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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : carpet

Bedroom Bed Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
Every retailer has a different return policy, and you should make sure you have fully read and understand the policy before completing your purchase.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
Natural light and great views are an added bonus to this cozy bedroom.
Maple and Violet’s bedroom holds a keyboard and a whimsical trapeze.
Ivy’s bedroom is a source of joy, with its collaged art wall and colorful bedding.
The sunny master bedroom encapsulates the couple’s minimalist, midcentury aesthetic.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
One of the guest rooms, with large windows overlooking the front yard.
While most of her home renovation focused on the den, Keri had floating shelves built in the primary bedroom for streamlined storage. During the pandemic, she's been extra diligent about sticking to a nighttime routine that includes a chance to wind down. "It can be a tough habit to break, but keep electronics out of your bed," she advises. A West Elm bed is accessorized with pillows and a throw from The Citizenry.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
Inside one of the kids’ bedrooms at the front of the house is an Oeuf Perch lofted double bed, a Pumpkin armchair by Ligne Roset, and a Grain Cut side table in black from Domo.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
Architect Florent Chagny renovated the top floor of an 1830s building in Paris with OSB, black steel, and a splash of bright blue.
The upper floor of the extension houses two sun-soaked bedrooms.
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
A custom color blue viscose carpet and a Pacha lounge chair from Gubi complete the space.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
A peek at another one of the home's three bedrooms, this one with direct outdoor access.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
The bedrooms are located in the more private front of the home. The original trim, windows, and casing remain, paired with modern furnishings and textiles. Here, a large decorative pendant light from Hub Furniture and a rounded floor mirror from Biasol Design serve as subtle accents.
The timber-framed bunk beds are built into the soaring space.
The weekend retreat is designed to accommodate large family and friend groups, with two guest bedrooms and a bunk room that sleeps 12.
The guest bedroom is located at the front of the home, and it features both a skylight and a glazed wall section overlooking the street. A glazed door provides access to the front porch.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The master bedroom is tucked at one end of the house’s long plan, and it shares valley views with the living room.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
European silver fir wraps much of the interior to lend a sense of warmth.
The master bedroom overlooks views of the fields. Folding wooden screens were installed in place of curtains.
Located above the kitchen, the master bedroom feels like its own retreat with vaulted ceilings, colorful accents, and a bathtub positioned in an angled nook.
All the bunk beds feature privacy curtains and personal hanging storage bags from Revive Upholstery.
Custom beds were made with vintage fireplaced mantles sourced by architectural salvage shop Aurora Mills.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
Featherstone Young custom-designed the bedroom’s headboard, wall panelling, and shelving, which are made from iroko, cedar planks, and painted MDF. An old chair and a painted box from India decorate the room.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom features oversized sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool area.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The second bedroom benefits from lots of natural light.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
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