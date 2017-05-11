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All Photos/bedroom/floors : vinyl/furniture : storage

Bedroom Vinyl Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
The bedroom fits a queen-sized memory foam mattress and plenty of storage.
The dining area converts into a double bed. Natalie Crittenden at Haversack Leather did all the upholstery.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Silvery blue woven vinyl flooring continues from the living room to the bedroom. “[It] gives a contemporary reference to the traditional tatami straw flooring and brings a softness to the space,” adds Chen.