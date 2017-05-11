Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : vinyl/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Vinyl Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
“The playful Workstation cabin is the ideal, private spot for work and meetings, but it can also function as a guest room or a playroom for the kids, and it is the perfect refuge should you need a tranquil place to relax or immerse yourself in creativity,” says Hello Wood co-founder Dávid Ráday.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
The bedroom fits a queen-sized memory foam mattress and plenty of storage.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, a low ceiling often works best with out-of-the-way recessed lighting, seen here in this tiny trailer. The recessed lights provide just the right amount of task lighting, while the surrounding windows lend natural light.