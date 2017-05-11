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All Photos/bedroom/floors : travertine/lighting : wall

Bedroom Travertine Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.