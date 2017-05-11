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All Photos/bedroom/floors : travertine/lighting : accent

Bedroom Travertine Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
Bedroom