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All Photos/bedroom/floors : travertine/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Travertine Floors Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
The travertine floor for the guest bedroom came from a De La Espada showroom in Soho. When moving stores, the owners were considering throwing out their travertine floor, but Dealtry offered to install it in his home. Along with exposed ceiling beams, the tiles provide a sense of texture and warmth to the space. Photo by Tara Donne.
Master Bedroom