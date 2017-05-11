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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/lighting : table

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.