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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The primary and guest suites are situated on opposite corners of the floor plan, which offers a high level of privacy in both spaces.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
This skylit master bedroom was added in a renovation that introduced a new wing to the house. The sliding teak bathroom door is from the same company that made the teak divider in the dining room.
The 3,833-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.