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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/lighting : floor

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.