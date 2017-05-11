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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
“Throughout the renovation, it was important to understand the cultural heritage of the Japanese elements and bring them back to life, and also understand what Taiwanese contractors can do,” says Chu. “There is an amazing relationship between the house, the contractors, and us.” The multipurpose family room connects, through a sliding wall, to the master bedroom, which leads out to the garden courtyard.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
This skylit master bedroom was added in a renovation that introduced a new wing to the house. The sliding teak bathroom door is from the same company that made the teak divider in the dining room.
The 3,833-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.